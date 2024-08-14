Topps Announces Rare LeBron James, Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant 2024 Olympics Card

USA Basketball closed out the 2024 Olympics with back-to-back gold medals from the men’s and women’s national teams.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were able to overcome host country France in the finals, though it wasn’t easy as the French natives gave Team USA all they could handle.

The old guard of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant answered the call with a gold medal on the line, each coming up clutch late in the game to seal the win.

Now, a lucky fan will be able to commemorate James, Curry and Durant’s Olympics run with a signed one-of-one card, via Topps:

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Someone who buys a Topps Now base card from today’s Team USA Gold Medal game will receive this 1/1 Steph, LeBron, KD triple auto. This card is the first ever:

– LeBron Topps auto

– LeBron & Curry auto on the same card

– Steph/KD/LeBron triple And to top it… pic.twitter.com/zzoS6rJhK6 — Topps (@Topps) August 10, 2024

Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of product at Topp, explained why the card is so special, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“This card pays tribute to the incredible moment that we saw during the Olympics where three of the greatest active basketball players combined to take home the gold medal,” Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of product at Topps, told ESPN. “This particular card is special because you have your regular version and then you have an autograph version. There’s been many different autograph cards throughout basketball trading card history, but this is the first time these three players have signed the same card. So, it makes it very unique.”

Luraschi also explained how the new Topps Now program is changing the way trading cards are released:

“The Topps Now program kind of has revolutionized the way we do trading cards, and a lot of it had to do with technology and digital printing,” Luraschi told ESPN. “So, you’re able to do these products on demand, and you’re able to deliver them to the consumer much faster. So, it makes the moments super relevant.”

Lastly, Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, believes the card will be worth quite a bit:

“I think the card is easily six figures,” Goldin told ESPN when asked for an estimation of the card’s worth. “However, the fact it is not a [pack] pulled card caps its value.”

It’s truly a one-of-a-kind card as this will be the first and last time the three superstars team up on USA Basketball. James has already said he doesn’t see himself playing in the 2028 Olympics, but someone will get to enjoy a one-of-a-kind card celebrating Team USA’s historic run.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry make 2024 Olympics All-Star Five

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were critical in Team USA’s gold medal run and were named to the Olympics All-Star Five.

