Tracy McGrady Doesn’t Believe LeBron James Would Fare Well In 1-On-1 Competition

There is no debate that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the greatest, if not the greatest player in NBA history.

This conversation revolves around NBA circles seemingly every day as James continues to impress in his 22nd season. Despite missing time due to a groin injury, he is beginning to find his rhythm once again as the postseason looms.

Whenever the 40-year-old decides to hang it up, seeing where he ranks will be interesting. When placing James amongst the greats, he is right there, but Tracy McGrady thinks the star’s game would not hold up in a one-on-one environment, via The Makeshift Project Podcast:

“I think LeBron has been amazing for 22 freaking years. And he’s been the best basketball player for, you know, God knows how long. But if you put him in one-on-one? I think he’ll get crushed. Yeah, I think he’ll get crushed — amongst guys that are actually in the NBA. And I’m sure LeBron would tell you that. Because his game is naturally built for five-on-five. He’s not a one-on-one basketball player. Kobe is a one-on-one basketball player. Kyrie is a one-on-one basketball player. James Harden — these guys are one-on-one basketball players. And LeBron can’t do anything with that. So I don’t know. I just know — we always name the big-name guys, but there are some guys out there that you don’t think about, that really can play one-on-one basketball.”

McGrady presents a topic that James is usually not brought up in and he may have a case. Obviously, in Year 22, LeBron does not have the same speed and athleticism, but he is better than any aging star to date.

Standing at 6’9″, 250 pounds, his physical nature stacks up against nearly any player due to having quick foot speed. Ultimately, when James departed to the Miami Heat and during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, that was considered his best years of basketball.

His athleticism remained otherworldly, in addition to his jump shooting becoming vastly improved, so there was not much opposing teams could do to contain James. Despite not having handles like James Harden, Kyrie Irving or Kobe Bryant, it is hard to imagine the four-time champion could not hold his own in a one-on-one scenario even if his game is built better for five-on-five.

LeBron James feeling his best physically since return from groin injury

LeBron James sustaining a groin injury as the Lakers were riding an eight-game winning streak was unfortunate. Thankfully, he returned in two weeks and it was not serious, but the all-time leading scorer had not looked like himself since returning

After a strong performance against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, putting up 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 5-for-8 from 3-point range, James believed it was the best he’s felt since returning.

