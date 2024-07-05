Trae Young Rumors: Lakers Have Shown ‘Little Recent Interest’ In Hawks Star

Many moves have already been made around the NBA throughout this offseason, but so far the Los Angeles Lakers have struck out on any big upgrades. Now, their options seem limited if the front office has plans on a big move, but one name that is still out there is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

Young is someone the Lakers have been linked to in the past and for good reason. He is a multi-time All-Star who is only 25 years old and would fit in as a scorer, shooter and playmaker this Lakers team needs. However, his defensive shortcomings and perceived attitude issues seems to have hurt his trade value.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the market for Young is cold right now with the Lakers showing little interest recently, though that could change if the Hawks lower their asking price:

The Lakers, too, have shown little recent interest in Young, sources said. That could change if the price drops to L.A.’s liking. But the market for Young is as chilly as it has ever been.

The Hawks wanting a huge trade package in exchange for Young makes sense. He has made three All-Star teams in his six NBA seasons and has career averages of 25.5 points and 9.5 assists. His 35.5% shooting from 3-point range isn’t as high as some would expect, but much of that has to do with his shot selection which would surely improve if he were to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers.

But the Lakers understand that the demand for Young isn’t there and thus, aren’t willing to part with all of their best assets when they aren’t bidding against anyone else. The Hawks are likely insisting on Austin Reaves in the deal whom the Lakers have long been hesitant to include in a trade and if that doesn’t change, the two sides could remain in a stalemate.

The Hawks have already traded away Dejounte Murray and could be looking to do a full rebuild now which would heighten their desire to move Young who has two more guaranteed years on his contract and a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 season.

Likewise, the Lakers have said over and over again that they want to make a big move this summer and Young might represent their best chance at that. Perhaps as the season nears, the two sides will come together and figure out a way to get a deal done.

Lakers were suitors for Buddy Hield before he chose Warriors

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they simply have not been able to convince their targets to join the team in free agency, missing out on the likes of Klay Thompson and Jonas Valanciunas. Another player the team apparently had their eye on was Buddy Hield, one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA.

The Lakers were reportedly one of the suitors for Hield in free agency, but he would ultimately choose to join the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade instead, leaving the Lakers empty-handed once again.

