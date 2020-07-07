Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reacts To Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are no stranger to trade rumors concerning superstar players as every notable name seemingly gets linked to the storied franchise at some point or another.

The winning tradition and fame that comes with playing in Los Angeles would be enticing for any one looking for a change of scenery and the franchise just so happens to put a premium on its biggest stars.

LeBron James made the stunning decision to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for Southern California and it did not take long for Anthony Davis to request a trade, with the Lakers among his preferred destinations.

Now, the duo have the Lakers atop the Western Conference and an attractive landing spot for future free agents. One player that has previously been connected to Lakers trade rumors is Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

Selected sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Lillard has made a name for himself as one of the best point guards in the league and a vastly popular one among fans due to his competitive nature and exciting play style.

Rumors of Lillard asking for a trade to Los Angeles recently popped up again, and the guard took to Twitter to address them:

My stance ain’t changed. This is a result of a pandemic and lack of content lol. https://t.co/cPJp9wqZH3 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2020

Lillard previously revealed that he thought he was being traded to the New York Knicks. A report named the Knicks and Lakers as possible landing spots for the five-time All-Star. Lillard’s electric shooting from distance and getting to the rim, so playing in a marquee NBA city like New York or Los Angeles would instantly boost his fandom and make him one of the most beloved players in the league.

While that sounds ideal for the league and Lillard, the Oakland native has given no such indications that he is disgruntled in Portland. He has repeatedly shut these kinds of reports down and has said he has enjoyed being a member of the Trail Blazers.

Still, it is fun to wonder what a lineup of James, Davis and Lillard could do if the trio ever shared the floor together. Their games complement each other, and Davis and Lillard could carry the franchise when James ultimately decides to retire.

