Trail Blazers Vs. Lakers 12/28/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of last season’s playoffs, losing the opener of that series before bouncing back with four straight victories. The teams will meet for the first time this season on Monday night at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles opened as a four-point betting favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for its game against Portland on Monday. That line will move depending on the status of Anthony Davis, who missed Sunday’s game with a calf contusion.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers took the floor without Davis at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night as 10.5-point favorites at online betting sites, cruising to an easy 127-91 victory.

Kyle Kuzma picked up the slack with Davis not in the lineup against Minnesota, scoring a team-high 20 points in the contest. LeBron James added 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds on the night, with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell each contributing 12 points. The Timberwolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat out the game with a wrist injury.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are coming off a 128-126 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, failing to cover the spread as 7.5-point home favorites in the contest. That was Portland’s first win of the season, after they fell 120-100 as 1.5-point underdogs at home against the Utah Jazz last Wednesday. That leaves the Blazers winless ATS on the season.

CJ McCollum had a huge game for the Blazers against the Rockets, pouring in 44 points to go along with his eight assists on the day. Damian Lillard added 32 points and nine assists in that win for Portland, while Jusuf Nurkic picked up 12 points and 11 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony was held to five points, and will sit out on Monday due to league COVID protocols.

Including last year’s playoffs the Lakers are 7-3 both straight up and against the spread in their last 10 games against the Trail Blazers, dating back to November 2018. The OVER paid off on the betting totals in just two of the five games between the two teams during last year’s postseason, but the OVER has the edge at 6-4 in the 10 most recent matchups in the series.

