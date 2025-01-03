Trail Blazers Vs. Lakers Preview: Anthony Davis & Gabe Vincent Out In First Game Of 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers ended 2024 with a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, they look to bounce back and start 2025 with a victory as they host the Portland Trail Blazers. The two teams met just under a month ago with the Lakers holding on for a win despite being without LeBron James and Austin Reaves as Anthony Davis led the way.

Davis was dominant on both ends of the court in that victory, but unfortunately he has been ruled out of this game with a left ankle sprain. Gabe Vincent is also missing a second straight game with a left oblique strain.

The Trail Blazers have some size with DeAndre Ayton and rookie Donovan Clingan, not to mention the always dangerous Robert Williams III lurking in helpside as a shot blocker. That should present some challenges to Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko or whoever else plays center for the Lakers in small-ball lineups.

In Davis and Vincent’s absences, the Lakers are looking for Reaves to continue his outstanding play of late. In an increased role operating as the team’s point guard, Reaves is averaging 29 points, 8.3 rebounds and 12 assists over the last three games. His ability to get in the paint is crucial for this team as he regularly creates open looks for his teammates.

But it is also up to those teammates to knock those open shots down. Rui Hachimura, Max Christie, Dalton Knecht, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Reddish combined to shoot just 1-of-17 from 3-point range against the Cavaliers and that just can’t happen. With D’Angelo Russell now gone, the Lakers need someone off the bench to provide a boost and whether that is Knecht, Finney-Smith or someone else, the team needs their reserves to contribute.

Despite their record, the Trail Blazers have been a tough out all year long and have multiple players capable of huge nights if the Lakers aren’t locked in. The backcourt trio of Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson are all explosive, especially if they can get in the paint while Deni Avdija is an all-around threat who can hurt a team in many ways.

The key for the Lakers is clearing the glass as the Trail Blazers rank in the top-5 in offensive rebounds and second-chance points. Without Davis in there, the Lakers must find bodies and box out to not allow them multiple chances as Portland does not boast an efficient offense.

Furthermore, Portland is also one of the league’s worst teams in terms of taking care of the ball. The Lakers have thrived lately due to their defense, so if they lock in on that side of the ball they should be able to create easy buckets in transition and start off 2025 with a win.

Portland Trail Blazers (11-21) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-14)

7:30 p.m. PT, Thursday, January 2, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Dalton Knecht, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Reddish, Shake Milton

Projected Trail Blazers Starting Lineup:

PG: Anfernee Simons

SG: Shaedon Sharpe

SF: Toumani Camara

PF: Deni Avdija

C: DeAndre Ayton

Key Reserves: Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, Donovan Clingan, Kris Murray

