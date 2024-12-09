Trail Blazers Vs. Lakers Preview: LeBron James & Austin Reaves Out

The Los Angeles Lakers return home from their four-game road trip to take on a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers team. Simply put, this is essentially a must-win after suffering three demoralizing losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Seeing how L.A. has lost seven of its last nine games, the vibes cannot be high right now with frustration creeping into mind. Thankfully, the Lakers have for the most part handled business against below .500 teams with a notable exception being the loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Portland is 3-7 in their last 10 games though and currently is on a three-game losing streak, recently getting blown out 141-99 by the Utah Jazz on Friday.

In terms of injuries, the Trail Blazers hare missing some key pieces with their first-round pick Donovan Clingan (knee sprain) as well as Matisse Thybulle (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams III (concussion protocol) being all out.

Toumani Camara (foot sprain) and Scoot Henderson (quad contusion) are available to play though despite being on the injury report.

For the Lakers, Austin Reaves was listed as doubtful heading into the matchup with a left pelvic contusion so is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game. LeBron James came in questionable with left foot soreness but was upgraded to probable on Sunday morning. However, JJ Redick then announced that he is doubtful, signaling he is expected to miss the game.

The usual suspects for L.A. also remain out — Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery).

With James, Reaves and others out, Anthony Davis needs to pick up the slack offensively and have a big night.

Davis and DeAndre Ayton is an interesting matchup to watch. Following subpar scoring performances on this previous road trip, Davis bounced back in Atlanta and nows looks to build off that performance.

Sluggish starts have plagued the Lakers recently, whether that be to begin the game or coming out of the locker room to begin the second half. On Friday against Atlanta, L.A. built a double-digit lead to squander it due to their own execution.

There should not need to be much game-planning for an undermanned Portland team. If the purple and gold come out with the right mentality, this should be a wire-to-wire win.

Quincy Olivari is also expected to be active for the Lakers, so he could make his NBA debut which would be a special moment for the two-way rookie.

Portland Trail Blazers (8-15) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-11)

6:30 p.m. PT, Sunday, December 8, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Gabe Vincent

SG: Dalton Knecht

SF: Cam Reddish

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Armel Traoré, Quincy Olivari

Projected Trail Blazers Starting Lineup:

PG: Anfernee Simons

SG: Shaedon Sharpe

SF: Jerami Grant

PF: Deni Avdija

C: DeAndre Ayton

Key Reserves: Jabari Walker, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton

