Trey Jemison III Grateful To Be With Lakers After Almost Quitting Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers recently added some frontcourt depth by signing former New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract.

It didn’t take long for Jemison to find the court for the Lakers as he made his debut against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night after Anthony Davis was a late scratch, grabbing four rebounds with two blocks off the bench in 15 minutes.

After the game, Jemison described what the last few days were like for him joining his new team.

“I got here yesterday around 12:45, went straight to the doctor to do my physicals. Met the guys this morning, actually,” Jemison said. “So I’m fresh out here in L.A. Very excited, extremely blessed to be in the Lakers organization.”

Jemison added that he learned he would actually be getting minutes in the game against the Nets just before he ran out onto the court.

“I found out, shoot, five minutes before I went out there. But it’s basketball. It’s a blessing, getting my feet wet, first game hitters over with now and it’s time to work.”

After going undrafted out of UAB in 2023, Jemison has spent time in the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans organizations before joining the Lakers.

Considering he has yet to find a real home in the NBA, Jemison considering stepping away from the game before earning this opportunity in L.A.

“What’s crazy is I did give up on the process,” Jemison said. “I was gonna quit basketball and give it up but I kept my faith in God, had a long prayer one night and God put it in my heart like ‘Hey, you’re 6’10, 250. I didn’t make you that way for no reason.’ My mom is 6’0 and my dad is 6’4 so I should’ve been like 6’6. But to be 6’10 at this size, God was like ‘Go use it.’ So I kept working and said it’s gonna work out sooner or later and now I’m in L.A.”

Listed at 6’10 and 260 pounds, Jemison is a physical specimen that can add some much-needed size to this Lakers roster. His game is very raw and can use some developing at the G League level, but the Lakers are giving him that opportunity for the rest of the season so it will be up to him to take advantage of it.

Trey Jemison III signed two-year contract with Lakers

Some details of Trey Jemison III’s two-way contract with the Lakers have trickled in and it is reportedly for two years, so he will have the chance to develop in the organization for a while.

