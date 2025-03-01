Trey Jemison: Lakers Organization Is Elite In Every Facet

Friday’s win against the L.A. Clippers was a group effort for the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves after nine minutes of the game. Specifically, the bench had to step up and Trey Jemison got the party started.

As a physical, bruising center, Jemison plays with a ton of energy and heart. In 22 minutes, the 25-year-old had five points, six rebounds and finished as a +19, meaning he was making an impact when he was on the floor.

The 6’10” big has played for three other organizations prior to his arrival in L.A. and he spoke to how much better the Lakers program is in comparison.

“I’m not saying this because I’m here and they pay me every 15 days. It’s elite,” Jemison said. “From the coaching staff, to the chefs, to the treatment. It’s elite. I’ve been with the Wizards, I’ve been with the Grizzlies, I’ve been with the Pelicans. They’re all great organizations. It’s a different level of basketball here and they expect that from you. They give us everything we need and then some. I love it, man.”

This was Jemison’s best game as a Laker in terms of his impact and he likes knowing that he is making a difference out there.

“It’s been a great feeling knowing I’m impacting the game with great minutes and bringing energy,” he said. “It’s a dream come true.”

However, he was not alone as Jordan Goodwin has become a prominent figure in the rotation and played with a ton of energy as well.

“Definitely. We’re both two-way guys trying to earn a spot on the team,” Jemison added. “We said ‘If we bring energy every night, whatever happens we’ll be good with that.’ That’s my guy, we work hard together and it’s gonna work out for us.”

Since Luka Doncic arrived to the team, everyone needed to adjust to new roles and Jemison shared how he felt he fit in.

“Bringing physicality every night,” he said. “Being that dog, bringing energy, talking on defense. Don’t give up anything free. Just doing that is gonna help us win games. That’s what they tell us every night.”

With injuries to key pieces in Reaves and Hachimura, Jemison acknowledged that the bench unit needed to step up despite making mistakes.

“Yeah, I take it as a win. I give myself grace, I had some mistakes out there on Zubac. But a plus-19 is huge. Six rebounds, I’ll take that. Happy about the night.”

Against a physical and respectable Clippers team, the two-way center loved how everyone brought an edge coming into the game.

“I love it. I say it all the time, I love it,” Jemison said. “Just that aggressiveness, no backing down. You come play us, you’re gonna have to fight for this win. Like literally fight for this win. So when teams know it’s not gonna be an easy game, that’s just huge for us. Letting LeBron and Luka go kill and let us do the dirty work. I love that.”

Reaves, Hachimura, Doncic and James are going to get the majority of the shots on offense, so other players need to do the little things to support them. Jemison, Goodwin, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht all made their respective impact to keep the winning streak alive.

Jordan Goodwin will be part of Lakers rotation moving forward

Losing Anthony Davis and Max Christie were massive hits to the Lakers’ team defense. Although, it has led to a player like Jordan Goodwin getting a chance to play and he is making the most of his opportunity.

His energy and intensity defensively impressed head coach JJ Redick, leading him to keeping Goodwin in the rotation moving forward.

