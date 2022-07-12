Troy Brown Jr. Ready To Show Off Versatility In Fast-Paced Lakers Offense

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were the oldest team in the NBA with an average age of 31 years old. Currently, the Lakers only have two players that are at least 30 years old and that’s LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The 180-degree flip from the oldest to one of the youngest teams in the league has provided L.A. with more athleticism and hunger to win compared to a team full of playmaking veterans.

Former Chicago Bulls’ wing Troy Brown Jr. inked a one-year minimum deal earlier this free agency period with the Lakers to add to this young and competitive roster. The 22-year-old averaged 4.3 points on 35 percent 3-point shooting last season.

When asked about whether he will be more of a playmaking wing or a spot-up shooter, Brown’s response solidified his status as a team guy because of his versatility and will to win no matter his individual role.

“Oh I definitely still have the playmaking, it’s just moreso what I’m asked to do. I think that’s the biggest thing is I’m definitely a team guy, I definitely wanna win,” Brown said during his introductory press conference.

“It’s one of those things where if I’m asked to be 3-and-D or I’m asked to be a playmaker I can definitely adjust. I think versatility is the reason I’m here in the NBA. I definitely still have it, I’m always working on it I just feel like as of right now I feel like I’ve been asked, like you said in Chicago, as of recently I’ve been asked to be more 3-and-D. So yea if the opportunity comes I’m definitely comfortable with the ball in my hand and being able to make plays but it’s just one of those things where whatever is best for the team, whatever is gonna get us the most Ws.”

The mindset Brown holds is music to head coach Darvin Ham’s ears. A will to win and a team-first outlook is remarkable to have as a 22-year-old in the league, and might have been originated with his affinity for Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Regardless of what role he plays in it, Brown is expecting the Lakers to play with a fast pace this season.

“I think the biggest thing is just for us to be able to play fast. That’s the biggest thing that we’ve been talking about, just being able for me to get rebounds and outlet or being able to push the ball and then just spreading the floor and giving guys space. So I think all that kind of runs together and that’s definitely been talked about a lot.”

Young, mature, and athletic players who will hustle on every end of the floor for minutes is exactly what Ham and the Lakers need in order to play a fast-paced style of offense.

Darvin Ham Loves The Current Lakers Roster

Despite the recent trade buzz surrounding current members of the Lakers, namely Russell Westbrook in talks for Kyrie Irving, Darvin Ham shared his enthusiasm and ‘love’ for everyone on the roster.

It is safe to infer that there is a plan a place in case Westbrook remains the starting point guard of the Lakers, but the potential of acquiring Irving still exists and will be an interesting storyline to keep an eye on this summer.

