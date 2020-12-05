Two Lakers Preseason Games Selected For ESPN National Broadcast

The Los Angeles Lakers will play four preseason games prior to the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season on Dec. 22. ESPN has chosen to nationally televise a total of five preseason games, two of which will be featuring the Lakers.

On Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN will show the Lakers and L.A. Clippers in their second preseason meeting. The first, taking place on Friday, Dec. 11, will not be nationally televised but available on Spectrum SportsNet.

The second Lakers contest to be carried by ESPN will be on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns. L.A. will face the Suns once more on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m., in another game that will only be shown locally.

The other three ESPN presentations of the preseason will be the Dec. 11 matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers, the Dec. 17 contest featuring the Kings and Golden State Warriors, and the first half of a Friday night doubleheader in which the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics.

The Nets-Celtics game, which will air directly before Lakers-Suns, will be played on ESPN2 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

While it is unlikely that LeBron James and Anthony Davis play any significant minutes in any of these games, this will still be a chance at a first glimpse at the new Laker additions. Also, younger players such as Talen Horton-Tucker, Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo will most likely receive playing time.

In addition, fans will get to see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in action after their tumultuous exit from the playoffs, as well as the pairing of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

As previously mentioned, Dec. 22 will be the first meaningful Lakers game, as they will face the Clippers on Opening Night. Their next matchup will be against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding load management and L.A.’s plan with regard to that, it is probable that everyone will be available for those first two games.

