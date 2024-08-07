Ty Abbott Hired As Lakers’ Lead Player Development Coach On JJ Redick’s Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest splash of the offseason came early when they announced JJ Redick as their newest head coach.

Redick was widely expected to land the job after his broadcasting commitment covering the 2024 NBA Playoffs was over, and the Lakers wasted no time in hiring him. However, it took months before Los Angeles finalized the rest of Redick’s staff.

Headlining Redick’s staff are Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks, former NBA head coaches who have years experiencing manning the sidelines. Rounding out the group is Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding, Bob Beyer and Beau Levesque. The team also hired Michael Wexler to become their new head video coordinator.

Redick has spoken at length about the emphasis on player development within the Lakers organization and to that end they have reportedly hired Ty Abbott as their new lead development player coach, his agency CSE announced.

Abbott spent the past four years with the Chicago Bulls, starting out as a player development coordinator before being promoted to a player development coach. Prior to that, Abbott worked for the Philadelphia 76ers as a player development associate after getting his start with their G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats.

He had some crossover with Redick during their time in Philadelphia, which likely created the relationship that led to this hiring.

Abbott’s leap to the coaching side of basketball took off after his overseas professional career ended. Now, he gets a large opportunity to make an impact with the Lakers who have placed a premium on developing their young players. Players like Bronny James, Maxwell Lewis and Colin Castleton stand to benefit the most from working with Abbott. However, he should also have a hand with the other players on the South Bay Lakers.

General manager Rob Pelinka expressed the need to develop players due to the new CBA that places heavy restrictions on teams who decide to exceed the first and second aprons, so it’s good to see that they are investing in this area of the organization. The Lakers have gotten away with either trading for players or signing them in free agency, but if they’re able to properly grow and develop players behind the scenes it’ll set them up better for long-term success.

Lakers’ Jalen Hood-Schifino expected to be healthy by start of regular season

Another player who will likely spend time with Ty Abbott is Jalen Hood-Schifino, who had a rocky rookie year. Hood-Schifino underwent back surgery in the offseason, though he is expected to be ready for the start for the regular season.

