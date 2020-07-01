Uninterrupted Releases Preview Trailer For “Greatness Code,” Set to Premiere July 10 On Apple TV+

Although known for his basketball prowess, LeBron James has also proven to be a savvy and successful entrepreneur and businessman.

James has numerous ventures, but in recent years he has dedicated more time and resources to establishing a media empire. Back in 2007, James and Maverick Carter co-founded SpringHill Entertainment, a production company that has since grown exponentially and has already produced several notable projects and is currently working on the highly-anticipated “Space Jam 2.”

Aside from those projects, SpringHill Entertainment also gave birth to Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment brand meant to give professional sports players a voice and an opportunity to tell their own stories.

The platform has been a hit with fans as it has given them unique access to some of their favorite sports stars. Recently, Apple announced the creation of a new docuseries entitled “Greatness Code” which will spotlight untold stories from some of the sports world’s greatest and most popular athletes.

The program will be co-produced by Religion of Sports and Uninterrupted. A month after the announcement, Uninterrupted released the official trailer for the program.

The series’ first season will contain seven episodes and will feature James, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky, and Kelly Slater. Although the trailer does not delve into much, the show is slated to focus on influential and key moments in each person’s career.

Carter serves as an executive producer, while Gotham Chopra is the director and another executive producer. Chopra is part of Religion of Sports, another content platform that was founded by himself, Brady, and Michael Strahan.

With the popularity of sports documentaries like “The Last Dance,” it is a smart move by Apple to come out with such a project, especially when considering the people involved. “Greatness Code” is part of the growing library of media content available on Apple TV+ that houses documentaries like “Beastie Boys Story” and “Dads.”

The July 10 release date is quickly approaching and it will be interesting to see what stories are told.

