USA Basketball: Anthony Davis Appreciates Being Integral Part Of 2024 Olympic Team

The 2024 Olympics in Paris marks the second trip for Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis. The experience for him, however, is much different than his initial trip as a member of Team USA which came back in 2012 in London.

Davis had just been drafted as the top overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and had yet to step foot on an NBA floor. That squad included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony, amongst others, and Davis was really just along for the ride as the 12th man.

But this time around, Davis is an absolutely crucial part of Team USA and their success and the big man noted that his experience in 2012 gives him a different level of appreciation this time around, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“I was a towel waver coming fresh out of college [in 2012],” Davis told Andscape. “To be an integral part of it now and actually getting minutes, I have a different type of appreciation.”

But that doesn’t mean Davis isn’t grateful for his experience back in London. The Lakers star noted that being on Team USA with those legends of the game really prepared him for what he was in store for once he began his NBA career:

“I don’t think that I would be the player I am today without that experience,” Davis said. “Obviously, every guy has played summer league. But I never played summer league. That first year being around those guys I was around, Melo [Anthony], Kobe, Bron, [Andre] Iguodala, James Harden, Russ [Westbrook], KD [Durant], Kevin Love, all those guys… Seeing their work ethic, their professionalism, how they approached the game. “Being able to see that and experience that kind of propelled [me] over other rookies, just being ready for the first game. I was talking to Chip Engelland [one of USA Basketball’s shooting coaches]. And he was in San Antonio [coaching] in ’12. He remembered me playing in the Olympics. And he never told me this [until recently] that when we first played [the Spurs] he saw that I wasn’t afraid. I was comfortable. And the comfortability comes from the 2012 Olympics, that month and a half, two months. Being a part of that and then going against San Antonio and Tim Duncan, I wasn’t star struck. Being around superstars for two months kind of took that away. I was able to come out and be comfortable.”

Davis was able to get an up close look at the work ethic and preparation of true legends like Kobe and LeBron and there is no replacement for that. As he noted, battling against these players in practice took away any kind of fear or awe when he faced off with the likes of Tim Duncan on an NBA court.

Davis has since become one of the best two-way bigs of this generation and has been the best big man for Team USA in 2024. But without that 2012 experience, some things could have turned out much differently.

Anthony Davis says “it’s go time” for Team USA in knockout round at 2024 Olympics

Thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ efforts, Team USA went undefeated in group play and nabbed the top seed in the knockout round. But now that it is here, Davis knows the time for mistakes is over.

Davis said ‘it’s go time’ for Team USA as the knockout round approaches where they take on Brazil in the quarterfinals. The big man added that they will be getting the absolute best efforts from every team they face and need to approach every game like that.

