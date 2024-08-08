USA Basketball: Grant Hill Originally Doubted That LeBron James Could Still Perform At Elite Level

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of the first players to commit to Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Fellow superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant soon followed as well and while there was no way USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill would deny three of the greatest NBA players of all-time, there was a bit of a concern.

James, Durant and Curry are all at least 35 years old and, for as good as they still are, it is safe to say they’re closer to the end of their careers than the beginning. Hill would go on to put together arguably the most talented team ever assembled with the likes of Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid and Devin Booker, amongst others, more than capable of picking up any slack should that have been necessary.

Of course it wasn’t, with LeBron in particular standing out since Team USA training camp as arguably their best player. But Hill did admit in an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic that it was a concern coming into this summer:

“Maybe it’s being paranoid, but what if LeBron at 39 1/2 years old, can’t be at that level? Then what?” Hill asked, rhetorically. And then he pointed out that the opposite turned out to be true. “He’s far exceeded that, and if anything he came in (to training camp) in probably the best shape (of any player on Team USA). He was the best player in the exhibition games and at times has been our best player in (Olympic) games thus far. “So it was a unique set of circumstances,” Hill continued. “For our seasoned guys, what do they have? Father Time catches up. So I think that played a role a little bit in the depth as well.”

Hill should have known better than to doubt James as he has continued to defy anything that has ever been seen by a player of his age. In being able to watch him up close on a daily basis, Hill has been even more impressed by LeBron’s level of fitness as well as his leadership throughout this Team USA journey:

“The things that have surprised me (about LeBron) are his level of fitness, his level of play, and his overall leadership,” Hill said. “To see sort of everything he brings to the equation on a daily basis … I think it is endearing as a teammate, and is part of why he’s been so successful over the entirety of his career.”

Heading into their semifinal matchup with Serbia, LeBron leads Team USA in assists, is second in total rebounds trailing only his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, and is third in scoring with one of the two players ahead of him being his fellow veteran Durant. Grant Hill being slightly concerned makes would make sense if it weren’t James he was doubting as he has done nothing but exceed all expectations his entire career.

LeBron James ok after receiving stitches in Team USA quarterfinal win over Brazil

LeBron James had another great performance for Team USA in their quarterfinal victory over Brazil, dishing out a team-high nine assists to go along with 12 points and three steals. But he did have to leave the game early after taking an elbow to the face.

LeBron stayed on the ground for a bit and would eventually go back to the locker room where he received four stitches. He would be back on the bench by the end of the game however and said after the game that he was ‘OK.’

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!