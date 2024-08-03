USA Basketball Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Edwards Lead Win Over Puerto Rico To Clinch Top Seed

After some close exhibition games, USA Basketball has started to find its form in France during the 2024 Olympics, beating Puerto Rico 104-81 to close out group play on Saturday morning.

Team USA went a perfect 3-0 in group play to clinch the top overall seed going into the knockout rounds.

It actually was a slow start for USA on Saturday as Puerto Rico led 29-25 at the end of the first quarter. The Americans turned it on from there though as they were led in the second quarter by LeBron James, who was finding his teammates for easy looks.

James wound up finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a block, being in complete control all game to lead his team.

While James has been doing his part as USA’s oldest player, one of their youngest in Anthony Edwards also did his part against Puerto Rico. He led his team with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis also continued to play his role to perfection, coming off the bench and finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He tweaked his ankle in USA’s last game so it was good to see him healthy and on the court.

It was a balanced scoring effort overall for USA Basketball as Joel Embiid contributed 15 points while Kevin Durant had 11, Jayson Tatum had 10, Devin Booker had nine and Stephen Curry had eight.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico was led by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, who had 18 points and three assists. After going 0-3 in group play, Puerto Rico will not be advancing to the knockout rounds.

What’s next for USA Basketball

After going 3-0 with the best point differential in group play, USA Basketball clinched the top overall seed in the knockout rounds. They will now play Brazil in the quarterfinals in Paris on Tuesday.

At this point of the tournament, USA is three wins away from taking home gold although one loss can end it all.

