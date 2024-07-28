USA Basketball Highlights: LeBron James & Kevin Durant Dominate Serbia In First Olympic Group Stage Game

The 2024 Olympics are here, and Sunday morning saw the first official USA Basketball group stage game against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. This was considered Team USA’s toughest matchup in their group with Serbia getting the silver medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup without Jokic on the roster. But Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant ensured smooth sailing for the United States in a 110-84 blowout victory.

Team USA got off to a slow start, trailing 10-2 less than three minutes into the game. But an early substitution — Lakers star Anthony Davis instead of Joel Embiid — served as a shot in the arm for the U.S., who went on a 12-2 run and controlled the game from there.

Durant’s first half separated the United States from Serbia. The Suns star had been dealing with a minor injury and was not cleared to return to play until the hours prior to tipoff on Sunday. He didn’t play in exhibition matches, but he certainly didn’t look that way.

He checked in at the 2:33 mark of the first quarter with the United States trailing 19-14. By the time he checked out at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter, Team USA led 35-25 and Durant had 13 points on 5-for-5 from the field. He added another eight points later in the first half, bringing his total to 21 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting in just about nine minutes of first-half action.

USA Team Highlights vs Serbia | Olympic Basketball Paris 2024 pic.twitter.com/Vs48yjxq5v — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) July 28, 2024

Durant’s standout performance was talked about from start to finish, but it was James who dominated consistently. The Lakers star finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists on 9-for-13 from the field in 27 minutes of action. He had the second-highest plus-minus for the game (plus-21) with only Davis finishing better in this category (plus-28).

Against the reigning and three-time MVP Jokic, it was the older veterans who made their presence most felt. Durant was a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range and James was arguably the perfect player in all phases.

The win gives the United States two points in group standings, matching them with South Sudan after their big victory against Puerto Rico earlier on Sunday. Jokic and Serbia are likely going to need to win against both South Sudan and Puerto Rico to ensure their spot in the knockout rounds.

What’s Next for LeBron James & USA Basketball

Team USA faces South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31 at 12:00 p.m. PT with the winner taking sole control of first place in Group C. The United States struggled with South Sudan in their exhibition match, requiring a game-winner from LeBron James in the final seconds to steal a 101-100 win in a game where the U.S. was arguably outplayed.

