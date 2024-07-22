USA Basketball Highlights: LeBron James Takes Over In Crunch Time In Win Against Germany

Team USA managed to avoid a scare as they survived a scrappy South Sudan team that nearly won on the game’s final possession. LeBron James was able to secure the win with a game-winning basket, but was called upon again when Team USA faced off against Germany in their final exhibition game before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Unlike South Sudan, Germany is considered a major threat in the Olympic Tournament and they showed why as they were able to hang with Team USA for most of the evening. Despite trailing in the first half, the German national team battled back in the third and briefly took the lead.

However, sensing that his team needed a boost, James came up huge in crunch time as he made several plays on both ends of the floor. James was able to settle the offense with a couple of bully ball shots at the rim, and defensively he pulled down rebounds and had a highlight-reel block to save a basket.

Germany had no answer for James, who once again showed he can uplift Team USA when they need him. James led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in just 18 minutes of play. He scored 11 of those points in the fourth quarter alone.

Another LeBron James fourth quarter masterclass to lead #USABMNT past Germany. 🫡👑 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/lEb7U5OTDp — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 22, 2024

Joel Embiid has drawn criticism for his play through the team’s first four exhibition games, but he had his best performance to date as he was more decisive with the basketball and active defensively in the painted area. Although he didn’t close the game, Embiid was pivotal in helping keep Team USA ahead of Germany.

Embiid finished behind James in scoring with 15 points, but led the team in rebounding with eight rebounds. He also had five assists, one steal and one block.

Anthony Davis got the nod over Embiid down the stretch and he delivered by shutting down the rim and forcing Germany to shoot contested jumpers in crunch time. Davis didn’t record a double-double, but did have 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in just 14 minutes.

Lastly, Stephen Curry struggled with his shot as he only drained one of his seven 3-point attempts, but he had clutch shots in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Next up for LeBron James and Team USA

Team USA will kick off Olympic Tournament pool play on Sunday, July 28 against Serbia.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!