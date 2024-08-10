USA Basketball: LeBron James Named MVP Of 2024 Olympics Basketball

Coming into this summer, it was unclear the kind of role LeBron James would play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in France. Even USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill admitted he was a little concerned about the level LeBron would be able to perform at in these games. As it turns out, it was an MVP level.

Following Team USA’s victory over France to secure the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, James was named the MVP of the tournament. It is yet another accomplishment for LeBron in a career that is truly the greatest anyone has ever seen.

Coming out of Team USA training camp, all of the talk was about LeBron and how he looked like the best player on the team despite being the oldest, and that held true in the Olympics. James was the point guard and leader of this squad, constantly making sure the rest of the team got going, but always being ready to step up and take things over when it mattered most.

This was certainly the case in Team USA’s two victories over Serbia. In the group play opener, LeBron set the tone with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. In the rematch, which came in the semifinals and saw Serbia lead by 13 going into the fourth quarter, James again stepped up when it counted, posting a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the thrilling comeback victory.

Then in the gold medal game, James again had an all-around performance 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block. While others like Stephen Curry certainly made big contributions, no one made the impact that James did over the course of the whole tournament.

LeBron was the first player to commit to these Olympics, which will almost certainly be his last. He began them by being the USA flag bearer and ended them by being named tournament MVP, ensuring this final Olympics experience will be one to remember forever.

LeBron James admits he doesn’t know how many more big games he has left

Even LeBron James understands that the final days of his basketball career are approaching, despite his continued ability to perform at a high level.

The Lakers superstar spoke on this following Team USA’s semifinal victory over Serbia, noting that at 39 years old and set to enter his 22nd NBA season, he doesn’t know how many more big games and moments he has left, but he enjoys competing on these biggest of stages.

