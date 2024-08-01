USA Basketball Video: Snoop Dogg Travels With LeBron James & Team USA

The Olympic Games not only bring out the greatest athletes in the world, but also many major celebrities who are eager to support their country on the biggest stage. For Team USA, one of the biggest stars that has been everywhere so far during the 2024 Olympics in Paris has been legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg.

Snoop has been seen at many different events throughout the games so far, most notably going viral for his interaction with the US Women’s Gymnastics Team on their way towards bringing home a gold medal. But Snoop’s basketball fandom is well known as well and he got the chance to spend some time with Team USA ahead of their game with South Sudan.

Leading up to the contest, NBC Sports chronicled Snoop Dogg traveling with Team USA and having some fun interactions with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Edwards on their way to Lille, France:

Snoop has truly become one of the most entertaining figures in the world no matter what he does and this video is more proof of that. Someone else might have caused an issue by taking someone’s seat on the bus, but because it’s Snoop, everything is all good.

The personality of Edwards was also on display as of course he would be the Team USA player to head to the back of the bus and hang out with Snoop. The legend even laughed at how LeBron was one of the only people who enjoyed his old-school music, but Edwards was pushing for more current hip-hop. Coincidentally, Snoop’s iconic Doggystyle album came out nearly eight years before Edwards was even born.

Snoop’s words on Team USA also resonated as he could feel the camaraderie of the team on the bus and train, even noting how engaged Joel Embiid was during the win over South Sudan despite not playing. Even from an outside observer like Snoop, the closeness and willingness to sacrifice on this team is apparent.

Anthony Davis ‘100 percent’ after tweaking ankle in Team USA win over South Sudan

One minor concern for Team USA in their dominant win over South Sudan was Anthony Davis, who briefly went to the floor in the second quarter after tweaking his ankle. But the Los Angeles Lakers big man assured everyone he is completely fine.

After Team USA’s 17-point victory, Davis said he is ‘100 percent’ noting that his former Lakers teammate Wenyen Gabriel stepped on his foot, but he is good to go. Davis actually got the start over Joel Embiid in the contest and finished with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

