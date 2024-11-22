USC Trojans Football Team Wearing Kobe Cleats For UCLA Game At Rose Bowl

The USC Trojans football team plans to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when they take the field Saturday against the UCLA Bruins for their annual crosstown rivalry game.

USC revealed players will be outfitted in a Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “USC” cleat that draws inspiration from one of his most famous signature shoes. USC’s custom Kobe cleats are an all-black look with white laces, gold spikes, and cardinal Swoosh that’s outlined in gold.

The Trojans’ new cleats are an ode to the famous Nike Kobe 6 Grinch shoe that Bryant wore on Christmas Day in 2010.

introducing the Nike Kobe 6 “USC” cleat! 🔥🐍✌️ Modeled after the pair Kobe Bryant debuted on Christmas Day 2010 and exclusively customized for the USC Trojans. The team will debut these new cleats this weekend for the game against UCLA. pic.twitter.com/8C7KQvjidM — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 19, 2024

Vanessa Bryant has previously gifted custom Kobe shoes to both the men’s and women’s basketball teams with USC being among the universities signed with Nike.

There’s been growing popularity with wearing cleats that are either inspired from the sneaker from another sport or converting the actual shoe for the football field. Several MLB players, including Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas, often wear basketball shoes with cleats added onto them.

Earlier this year, Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs wore cleats inspired by Nike Kobe 5.

The Trojans are looking to tap into some of Bryant’s spirit as they have endured a disappointing inaugural season in the Big Ten conference but are still one win away from becoming bowl eligible.

Similarly, UCLA needs to win each of their final two games to qualify as well.

Kobe Grinch history

Bryant first debuted the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Grinch against LeBron James and the Miami Heat on Christmas Day 2010. The all-green shoe incorporated a snakeskin texture to pull from Bryant’s “Black Mamba” persona.

Nike released Kobe 6 Grinch protro in December 2020 for the 10th anniversary of the original shoe, and an all-red version — “reverse grinch” — in December 2023.

