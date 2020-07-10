Vanessa Bryant Finds ‘Sex And The City’ Dress From Kobe Bryant

It has been nearly six months since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere remain heartbroken and stunned by the loss. Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant continues to show an unimaginable strength that only a select few could handle given the circumstances.

Vanessa not only delivered a beautiful eulogy at “A Celebration of Life” at the Staples Center, but has remained active on Instagram.

She has shared countless untold stories about Kobe and Gianna, and celebrated milestones in all of their lives publicly. When talking about Kobe, Vanessa always says what a romantic he was, often getting one of a kind gifts like Rachel McAdams’ dress from “The Notebook.”

Well, Vanessa once again took to Instagram to share another one of these gifts from Kobe to her, this time a dress from “Sex and the City.”

This is just another in the long list of grand gestures that Vanessa has shared from Kobe. This dress from “Sex and the City” comes from the series finale, from one of the long running show’s most iconic scenes.

Kobe always had a tendency to go above and beyond, whether it was for his wife, kids, or fans of the Lakers. He always went the extra mile to show people the love and care for the people around him.

Meanwhile, Vanessa — who would have every right to want to keep things private — has shown her strength and love for Kobe by sharing stuff like this with a world that cherished him so deeply. It is and will forever be a tragedy that Kobe and Gianna are no longer with us.

But Kobe’s legacy is so great and larger than life, and moments like this make it even greater.

