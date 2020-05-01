Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Happy Birthday Message To Gigi

With all of the chaos the world faces at the moment due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s important to remember the tragedy that struck early this year and the pain it has caused Vanessa Bryant and her family.

During the morning of Jan. 26, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash while en route to the Mamba Sports Academy. Although it has been more than three months since the Los Angeles Lakers legend lost his life alongside his daughter, the grieving continues and sports world still feels a void.

Through it all, Vanessa Bryant has remained stronger than anyone could have imagined during what can only be described as an unspeakable tragedy.

On Friday, she posted a photo of her late daughter on what would have been her 14th birthday, saying how much she misses her.

Bryant continues to be strong through all of this, speaking at “A Celebration of Life” and posting things about her husband and daughter fairly frequently.

Vanessa additionally recorded a special message on the night of the WNBA Draft, when Gigi was an honorary selection. Her strength and ability to put on a brave face is nothing short of inspiring.

No matter what happens in the sports world as we face this pandemic, everyone will have Bryant’s back as the world continues to honor and remember the Lakers legend. Sports have always had a way of bringing people together, and that is especially true during times of hardship and sadness.

Bryant not only has the Lakers family behind her, but truly the entire NBA family and more. While very few people could ever understand what she is going through, there’s no doubt that the Lakers family will continue to support her.

And though Kobe is who the world most identifies with, Gigi had begun to develop her own reputation as well. It has become particularly evident with multiple WNBA stars glowing about their exchanges with her and highlighting the path she was on to becoming one of the best female basketball players.