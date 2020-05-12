Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Over Leaked Photos From Kobe Bryant Accident Scene

Jan. 26, 2020, will always be a tragic day to remember for Los Angeles Lakers fans due to the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

It is hard to believe it has been nearly fourth months since the devastating accident, but the basketball world has been doing its best to cope with the loss of an NBA legend in Bryant.

The day was a blur as countless reports were pouring in detailing the events that unfolded with plenty of misinformation being spread. It was not until a confirmation from the L.A. County Sheriff’s department that the news began to truly settle in.

It appears now that Vanessa Bryant is taking legal action due to inexplicable behavior from officials who took unsolicited photos of the crash site according to Jason Duaine Hahn and Elizabeth Leonard of People:

Vanessa Bryant filed a legal claim on Friday in regard to a collection of unauthorized photographs taken by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials that show the aftermath of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. “In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,” the document asserts. “As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”

The claim is seeking damages related to the photos and the case seems to be well in favor of the Bryant family who have reportedly investigated the handling of the incident. Only two groups were allowed to photograph the scene, so any photos from the sheriff’s department and fire department are considered to be illegal.

This is awful to hear and wildly inappropriate and it makes absolute sense as to why Vanessa would look to file a grievance such as this. Death is a private matter that should be handled delicately and with sensitivity, but the behavior exhibited by those who took photos is the complete opposite of that.

The emotional toll and distress that Vanessa had to endure during that whole ordeal is unimaginable and to learn of misconduct in the sheriff’s department does not make that any easier for her and the rest of their family. Hopefully the case is settled soon and the Bryant family is able to peacefully move on.