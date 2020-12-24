Vanessa Bryant Working With Nike To Make Kobe Shoes More Available To Lakers Fans

Purchasing a limited-release Nike Kobe Bryant signature shoe has long been a challenging process. It’s also one that has evolved in the interest of safety and with technological advancements.

However, that has brought about plenty of frustration for Los Angeles Lakers fans and sneakerheads, particularly with releases since Bryant’s tragic passing. Nike postponed releases in the months after the accident, then planned a ‘Mamba Week’ that coincided with Bryant’s birthday and Aug. 24, or 8-24.

Multiple pairs of the Nike Kobe 5 protro were released throughout the week, along with a special Black Mamba jersey that featured No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back. All products were released in limited quantities and immediately wound up on the secondary market.

The same has held true with the coveted Kobe 6 protro Grinch that released via the SNKRS app and select retailers the morning of Christmas Eve. Its launch was preceded by a message from Vanessa Bryant, which suggested plans with Nike to better ensure fans are able to purchase Kobe shoes.

Message from Vanessa Bryant about her and Nike trying to get more pairs of Kobe’s shoes into fans’ hands. pic.twitter.com/n4H3N7s8mi — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 24, 2020

“Hi guys! I heard that fans are having a hard time buying Kobe’s online. I reached out to Nike and I wanted to do something cool for fans to have a better opportunity to get some Kobe’s,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Unfortunately Covid shut those plans down. We came up with an idea and we’re waiting for Covid stay at home orders to lift. Stay tuned. ❤️ Happy Holidays.”

It’s unclear what method Vanessa and Nike hoped to introduce, but it can be presumed it entailed some sort of gathering at a physical location considering she alluded to stay-at-home orders.

Time will tell if or when Nike is able to adjust its launch process and for which of Kobe’s signature shoes it will be with. The brand has released protro models of the Kobe 1, Kobe 4, Kobe 5 and Kobe 6 thus far.

Vanessa Bryant responds to lawsuit

In addition to being in tune with fans’ complaints and wishes for more accessibility to her husband’s shoes, Vanessa has unfortunately been mired in a dispute with her mother since Kobe and Gianna’s passing. That grew to include a lawsuit, which Vanessa deemed frivolous and an extortion attempt.

