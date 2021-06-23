Vanessa Bryant Reaches Settlement In Lawsuit Surrounding Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant’s Death

It has been nearly a year and a half since the tragic deaths of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash. Since then, perhaps no one in the world has exhibited the strength and bravery of Vanessa Bryant, who has since spoken publicly on multiple occasions while dealing with a host of legal battles surrounding Kobe’s death.

Not only was she facing legal proceedings within her own family — mostly because of her mother — she also took action against the helicopter company and the pilot deemed responsible for Kobe and Gianna’s death. It has been a long time in the making, but it appears there has been some sort of a resolution in that case.

The details of the settlement were not disclosed, but it is presumed that the courts will approve a settlement agreement in a wrongful death lawsuit, via the Associated Press:

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report in February that blamed pilot error for the crash. The NTSB said a series of poor decisions led Zobayan to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging. The agency also faulted Island Express Helicopters Inc. for inadequate review and oversight of safety matters. The settlement agreement would end legal action against Zobayan’s estate, Island Express Helicopters Inc. and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp. The suit alleged the companies didn’t properly train or supervise Zobayan and that the pilot was careless and negligent to fly in fog and should have aborted the flight.

While there is no amount of money that could ever make up for the helicopter company’s negligent behavior, at least this will provide additional safety and security to the Bryant family for generations to come.

This is obviously the type of legal battle Vanessa never thought she would need to undergo, but hopefully there is a small sense of relief that it’s coming to a close and her kids, grandkids and future generations will have extra financial security.

