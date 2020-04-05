Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kobe Bryant Being Elected Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was officially elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 on April 4.

Along with Bryant, San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett will be inducted in Springfield, MA.

As Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers tragically lost their lives, Vanessa Bryant reacted to her husband’s latest accomplishment.

Bryant is ‘incredibly proud’ of her husband and views the Hall of Fame induction as ‘definitely the peak of his NBA career,’ via SportsCenter:

"We're incredibly proud of him." Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/HX31pyvgPe — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

And as a friendly reminder, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this unfortunate tragedy. If fans want to donate, please visit MambaOnThree.org.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families involved.