Vanessa Bryant Addresses Meek Mill’s Controversial Kobe Lyric

Vanessa Bryant responded to a Meek Mill lyric referencing Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash on her Instagram story on Monday Night.

Meek Mill’s line is featured on an unreleased song with fellow rapper Lil Baby titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).” The song leaked last week and immediately stirred controversy online, with numerous people criticizing Meek Mill for the lyric.

Vanessa did not mince words with her reaction to the line, noting that it was not appreciated and that Meek Mill could do better to show his appreciation for her late husband.

The helicopter crash that killed Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others is still fresh in the minds of many. Vanessa asked media outlets to be respectful not to show footage of photos from the accident before its anniversary.

Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021

The Bryant family has repeatedly asked for privacy as they continue to grieve the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers icon and Gianna, but the recent lyric from Meek Mill is the complete opposite of that.

Bryant is set to be inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in May and headlines a class that also features Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The ceremony was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Lakers legend will finally be immortalized.

Ahead of his achievement, Vanessa revealed a special edition jacket from Mitchell & Ness that will likely be released around the time of her late husband’s enshrinement.

Kenny Smith gives Meek Mill pass for Kobe lyric

Former NBA player and current TNT analyst Kenny Smith said he decided to give Meek Mill a pass for the controversial lyric. “I’m a Meek Mill fan,” Smith told TMZ. “I know that he’s a huge basketball fan, huge Kobe fan. Whatever he says, I’m always going to give Meek a pass.”

Smith added that he always gives the rapper the benefit of the doubt, but it is hard to imagine many people share Smith’s perspective on the situation.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!