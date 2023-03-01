Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant Settles Claims With L.A. County Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos For $28.85 Million

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has settled the remaining claims with Los Angeles County over photos that deputies shared after the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The settlement was for $28.85 million and included the $15 million a jury awarded Vanessa after a federal court trial in August.

Vanessa Bryant’s attorney Luis Li released a statement following news of the settlement, via ESPN:

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Luis Li, Vanessa Bryant’s attorney, said in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

The photos of the 2020 crash that resulted in the death of Kobe, Gianna and seven others were shared amongst employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Fire Departments. This included some who were playing video games and others who were attending an awards banquet.

Additionally, many of the employees’ spouses saw the photos as well as one bartender at a bar in which a deputy was drinking.

The lead lawyer representing L.A. County also released a statement following the settlement:

Mira Hashmall, the lead lawyer representing Los Angeles County in the case, called the settlement “fair and reasonable” and said it “resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys’ fees.”

Back in August during the jury trial, Vanessa Bryant testified that the sharing of the photos compounded her grief after the crash and caused her panic attacks at the thought of the photos still being out there. Vanessa’s attorney has also said that the money will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash, received a settlement of $19.95 million as well.

