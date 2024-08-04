Vanessa Bryant Stresses Importance Of Women’s Sports After Unveiling Of Gianna & Kobe Bryant Statue

The first of three Kobe Bryant statues was unveiled on Feb. 8 during the 2023-24 season, which immortalized the Los Angeles Lakers in front of Crypto.com Arena forever.

During that ceremony, it was revealed that two more were set to be placed around the house that Bryant built. The second statue was set to feature both Kobe and Gianna, an opportunity for Bryant’s daughter to have her legacy immortalized as well. That was revealed on Friday and Kobe’s wife Vanessa spoke in a private ceremony.

She emphasized her love for her daughter and husband, but also continuing to support woman’s sports, which is something Kobe and Gianna were heavy proponents of.

“We merged two iconic courtside moments of Kobe and Gigi. Gianna has her gorgeous smile on her face and Kobe is kissing the top of her head while wearing the Philadelphia Eagles beanie that Gigi gifted him for Christmas. He’s also wearing a WNBA hoodie he wore courtside to the game with Gigi. Kobe was the first NBA player to wear that orange hoodie to a big game and that was to show his support for Gigi’s dreams and for women across all sports. That was a moment he shared with Gigi that will always be a powerful representation of the movement towards equality that was always so important to our family.”

While it is a touching monument to look at, Vanessa preached an important message.

“We were faced with the harsh reality that no matter how great Gianna was or could be, no matter how great her daddy taught her how to play, or even if she played exactly like Kobe, she would not have had the same benefits and opportunities that her dad and young men currently have because she’s a girl. That’s when the challenge to change the perception of women’s sports started in our household. Gianna would be going into her first year of college this year. We would be watching her shine on the court. Now her spirit is shining a path she has created for young girls and for women in sports. In honor of Kobe and Gigi, I ask you this: give young girls your time. Give them your support. Tell them they can do anything any man can do and tell them they can exceed that, because they can, they have and they will. Iron sharpens iron. Reassure that confidence and see how much they thrive. Sometimes, all we need is one person to believe in us, even if that one person is ourselves. Take girls to watch women play sports. Buy those tickets to the game if you can. Watch women’s games on TV with your daughters, nieces and cousins. If young girls can see professional women play, they know they have the potential to be them. They know those ambitions aren’t just dreams but will become a reality. Let’s build up the next generation of athletes. It’s what Gigi and Kobe would want us to do.”

Both were involved in moving woman’s sports to another level and their impact will be remembered.

“Kobe was the ultimate Girl Dad and Gigi was the ultimate Daddy’s girl,” Vanessa concluded.

It is great to have this statue to signify a sentimental moment between Kobe and Gianna as they were enjoying basketball together.

Third Kobe Bryant statue to be unveiled during 2024-25 season

With two phenomenal statues erected at Crypto.com Arena, one more remains. Rumors have already began to swirl with the final statue is expected to be revealed during the 2024-25 season although what exact day remains to be seen.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!