Vanessa Bryant Lends Support To Kyrie Irving’s Proposal Of Changing NBA Logo To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Since 1969, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West has been the logo of the National Basketball Association with no changes ever seeming to be on the horizon. West was one of the biggest stars throughout the early years of the NBA so it made a lot of sense.

But since that time, a number of other legends have come through the game including the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabber, LeBron James, and the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Kobe’s passing struck the NBA world in a way that very few would and many around the league have been looking for different ways to pay homage to the legend and Hall of Famer. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has now proposed the latest idea.

Irving posted on Instagram that Bryant should replace West as the NBA’s new logo and even included the ideal picture that would be used for the change.

It is also worth noting that Vanessa Bryant, showed her support for the idea as well.

Vanessa Bryant supports Kyrie Irving’s idea of changing the NBA logo to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/o2TJSnFNJv — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 25, 2021

Coincidentally, it isn’t too far off from the current West silhouette. With the impact Kobe has had on the game, and the respect he has from all generations of NBA stars, the move would make sense on a number of levels.

Kobe as the NBA logo would be a fitting tribute to one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and one of the league’s best competitors. Bryant represents everything that it means to be an NBA player and his silhouette would be perfect in this new era.

For his part, West has spoken previously about the idea of being replaced as the logo of the league and voiced no opposition to it. For it to go to someone who he had such a close relationship with and cared for so dearly, it would seem unlikely that his stance would change.

Montrezl Harrell paid tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant

More than a year after his tragic death, many across the league continue to pay their respects to Kobe. And on the anniversary of his Celebration of Life ceremony, Montrezl Harrell chose to do so with a pair of custom shoes worn during the Lakers’ loss to the Utah Jazz.

The shoes featured pictures of both Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as the names of all the victims of the tragic helicopter crash that occurred last January.

