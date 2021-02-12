Vanessa Bryant Unveils Kobe Bryant Hall Of Fame Jacket

Vanessa Bryant has had to endure the pain of losing Kobe and Gianna Bryant for over a year, and while she has remained strong publicly it is clear from her posts on social media that she is still mourning their loss.

Their tragic passing sometimes still does not feel real, and for most it will be a reality that they can never accept. Despite Bryant no longer being here, his presence and influence is as strong as ever, especially on the current Los Angeles Lakers team that is favored to win the 2021 NBA championship.

Bryant’s basketball résumé speaks for itself and it was a no-brainer that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame shortly after he retired. His 20-year career is unrivaled for the franchise, and the honor is more than deserved considering what he meant to the organization and the city as a whole.

Ahead of his enshrinement, Vanessa revealed a special Hall of Fame jacket from Mitchell & Ness via her Instagram:

Vanessa previously wore the jacket in a TikTok with Ciara, but full details in her recent post reveal more details on the piece. Bryant’s iconic Nos. 8 and 24 are sewn on the left and right sleeves respectively, with the Lakers official logo on the left-hand side. There is also purple and gold trim around the collar and at the bottom.

In the second photo of the post, the back features a Bryant logo with the words “Hall of Fame Class of 2020” circling a pair of mambas while an “M” sits center. The logo features another subset of smaller mambas circling the No.s 24, another homage to Bryant’s jersey numbers.

Bryant and the rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame class is scheduled to be inducted in May 2021, and this new piece of apparel is a fashionable way to commemorate the event.

Vanessa wants family to be involved in Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame enshrinement

Shortly after Bryant was selected for the 2020 Hall of Fame class, Vanessa reportedly expressed a desire to have her and her family involved with the ceremony. It is an unprecedented situation for the Hall of Fame committee because this is the first time a first-ballot inductee has passed before induction.

However, it is likely Vanessa will get her wish and for good reason as she knew the Lakers icon better than anybody and deserves to honor him and his basketball legacy.

