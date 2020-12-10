Warner Bros. Will Stream ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ On HBO Max

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures announced its 2021 theatrical slate will be released via a distribution model where films will be released in theaters as well as streamed exclusively on HBO Max.

After the conclusion of the one month streaming period, the films will continue to be shown theatrically across the United States and international territories.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ impressive schedule of movies in 2021 includes the highly-anticipated Space Jam reboot starring Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will feature James as himself looking to save his son Bronny James (played by Ceyair J. Wright) and defeat AI-G (played by Don Cheadle) in a basketball game.

The film will have several NBA and WNBA players making cameos, including Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, as well as Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

The film will also feature characters from the original “Space Jam” in Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, among others.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021, right around the time the 2021 NBA Finals should be played. The NBA unveiled its schedule for the 2020-21 season, and the playoffs are scheduled to begin on May 22, with the Finals ending as late as July 22.

This schedule does not interfere with the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to begin on July 23.

What LeBron James contract extension means for Lakers

Coming off capturing his fourth NBA title, James made the surprising decision to extend his current contract for two more years. James was widely expected to decline his player option following the 2020-21 season, but now is tied to Los Angeles for the next few years.

This is obviously good news for the Lakers as they should now be considered contenders for the foreseeable future. Despite heading into Year 18, James is still considered to be the best player in the world and has shown no signs of slowing down despite his age.

Meanwhile, Davis re-signed on a five-year contract, meaning the purple and gold have their centerpiece of the future once James decides to ultimately retire.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!