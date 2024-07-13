Warriors’ Draymond Green Names Lakers’ LeBron James As Star He’d Want To Team Up With

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to get at least one more chance to win a title with LeBron James after the star signed a two-year contract in free agency.

James opted out of his player option for the 2024-25 season but it was widely expected he would re-up with the team despite another disappointing exit from the NBA Playoffs. James even took it upon himself to take a slight discount on his deal to help the Lakers avoid the second apron which greatly restricts a team’s ability to build out a roster and make any sort of meaningful moves.

There was even some talk that James would take a steeper discount to attract more talent in free agency, but once players came off the board he wound up taking near the max amount he was eligible to sign for. Now, new head coach JJ Redick and his staff will need to find ways to maximize James as he enters the last couple of years in his illustrious career.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has a close relationship with James despite their on-court rivalry and named him the player he would most like to team up with, via ESPN:

During the 2023-24 season, the Warriors reportedly tried to convince James to demand a trade to Golden State though that was apparently quickly shot down. A trade would be the only way for James and Green to play with each other on the same NBA team, though the latter said he wouldn’t even trade Jonathan Kuminga for the King.

There is certainly a great respect and admiration on both sides as the two are often seen talking and laughing on the court when they play each other. Green has also gone out of his way to defend James from any sort of criticism and still believes he’s one of the best players in the league.

While it would be fun to see two high basketball IQ players like James and Green suit up together, that seems unlikely given each player’s situation.

Kevin Garnett believes Lakers’ LeBron James could play 10 more years in Draymond Green role

LeBron James is currently playing for Team USA and had a solid opening game where he acted as the lead playmaker in the win over Canada. Kevin Garnett was impressed with James and proclaimed he could play 10 more years in the league if he embraced a Draymond Green-like role.

