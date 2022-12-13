Warriors’ Draymond Green Not Counting Lakers Out As Long As They Have LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook
Anthony Davis Draymond Green Lakers
(Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

While there were other teams being mentioned, the defending champion Golden State Warriors came into this season as the clear favorite in the Western Conference. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors still have that championship core and the Los Angeles Lakers and everyone else in the West are chasing them.

Of course, things got off to an awful start for the Lakers, but things have begun to turn around and the team finds themselves just three losses behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the West. The Lakers have undoubtedly been aided by the extreme parity in the conference, but many have taken notice of their recent play, including Green.

Green recently spoke about the state of the Western Conference prior to the Warriors’ victory over the Boston Celtics. While he said that he isn’t concerned about anyone in the West, he did note a couple of teams he isn’t counting out, with the Lakers being chief among them, via Talkin’ NBA:

“No I’m not concerned about anybody in the West. I think there are good teams in the West, good teams that you have to fear, or have the appropriate fear as Coach Kerr is always talking about. Phoenix is one of those teams. I’ve been telling everybody for two years now, I’m never counting the Lakers out. They got LeBron James, they got Anthony Davis, they got Russell Westbrook, I’m never counting them out. But I don’t worry about anybody in the West. I have appropriate fear and I know what teams are capable of. But I know if we play our A game nobody is beating us.”

When the playoffs come, rotations shorten and the star players really rise to the next level. When a team has a pair of stars like the Lakers do in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, not to mention Russell Westbrook thriving in a new sixth man role, they are always a team that can cause concern.

Of course, the Lakers still have to make the playoffs and despite their recent run of strong play, still remain outside of the playoff picture for the time being. But with Davis playing at an MVP level, LeBron still being elite and the front office exploring some potential moves, Draymond, the Warriors and the rest of the West are right to keep their eyes on the Lakers.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham assesses 3-3 East Coast road trip

The Lakers were able to stay afloat during their recent six-game road trip that saw them go 3-3 against some serious East Coast competition and head coach Darvin Ham was happy with his team’s performance.

Ham believes the Lakers performed great and that he was happy and satisfied with his team. While he lamented the loss in Philadelphia, he insisted that the team was trending in the right direction.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Russell Westbrook LeBron James Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Can’t Wait’ For Russell Westbrook To ‘Go Off This Season’

The future of Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers has been in question since last season’s trade deadline…

Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Takes Responsibility For Turnover Issues

After a thrilling team win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers fell back down to earth in their loss…
Lakers Advance To Summer League Championship; Lonzo Ball’s Status Uncertain

Lakers News: Lonzo Ball To Have MRI In Los Angeles On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to have found themselves quite a player when they selected guard Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft…

NBA Free Agency: Carmelo Anthony To ‘Likely’ Choose Between Knicks, Lakers

[new_royalslider id=”160″] The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks might be…