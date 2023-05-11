Warriors’ JaMychal Green Calls Cap On LeBron James Saying Lakers Don’t Practice Flopping

The physicality in the regular season is nothing compared to the playoffs when the referees are more willing to let players duke it out on both ends of the floor.

To that effect, the second round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors has already had its fair share of jabs when it comes to how players are being officiated. Steve Kerr came out after Game 4 and sarcastically credited the Lakers for being awarded for selling contact which prompted a response from Dennis Schroder. Both fanbases have legitimate gripes about the referees, but ultimately players and coaches have to game plan around that and not let the whistles affect them.

Flopping is a controversial topic in the NBA and some players feel the need to do it in order to get calls in their favor. After Game 5, LeBron James said he and the Lakers aren’t ones to practice flopping and insisted none of the teams he’s been on have made it a point of emphasis. However, it seems James’ comments aren’t being taken seriously as the Warriors’ JaMychal Green called him out on his Instagram account, via ESPN:

JaMychal Green calling cap on IG (via roadtoriches_0) 👀@KingJames pic.twitter.com/LBGmR57pxQ — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 11, 2023

Green calling cap on something James said the day before Los Angeles has a chance to close out the series at home in Game 6 is certainly a choice. If the King and his teammates didn’t have enough fuel and motivation to win on their own floor, they definitely should have it now.

Poking the bear has usually not worked out in an opponent’s favor, with the most recent example being Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks calling James old after Game 2 of the first round. Although James doesn’t need to find things to get him going this late in his career, Green’s post is something he’ll probably keep in the back of his mind when Game 6 tips off.

The physical style of play has worked in Los Angeles’ favor so far, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll change that up. While flopping has become a topic of conversation for the series, the truth of the matter is the Lakers need to be better on both ends of the floor to close out the defending champions.

Anthony Davis expected to to be available for Game 6 against Warriors

Anthony Davis was forced to leave Game 5 after taking a shot to the head. However, after further evaluation it looks like Davis will be available to play in Game 6.

