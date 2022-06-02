Warriors’ Klay Thompson Eager To Face Celtics In 2022 NBA Finals After Growing Up As Lakers Fan

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will square off in the 2022 NBA Finals, a nightmare matchup for Los Angeles Lakers fans.

The Celtics and the Warriors belong among the Lakers’ archenemies. However, the rivalry with Boston has been way more storied, which was reflected in Lakers Nation’s poll that showed an overwhelming majority of L.A. fans will root for Golden State in the Finals.

The Purple and Gold’s faithful might have one more reason to cheer on the Warriors, as one of their stars — Klay Thompson — grew up a Lakers fan. Ahead of Thursday’s Game 1, Thompson discussed rooting against the Celtics in the 2010 Finals between L.A. and Boston — which took place just a year before he made his NBA debut, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

“Life comes full circle now being able to play them in the Finals,” Thompson said. “I was watching them in college, Game 7, at Staples, with my dad in 2010. And now it’s 12 years later, and I get to play the team that I was rooting against. “It’s amazing.”

Thompson made a stunning comeback this season, playing his first game in two-and-a-half years after missing the last two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries. But the 32-year-old seems back at full strength, starting all 16 games for the Warriors and clocking in 35.1 minutes per night this postseason.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum paid tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in ECF Game 7

Although he plays for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum has never hidden his admiration for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Tatum honored Bryant’s memory in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, wearing a Kobe armband during the game.

And before tip-off, he sent a message to Bryant’s phone that read: “I got you today.”

