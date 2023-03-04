Warriors’ Stephen Curry Targeting Return From Injury Against Lakers On Sunday

Time is almost running out for a Los Angeles Lakers playoff push. A 2-10 start to the regular season put the Lakers in a hole to dig themselves out of. Their record has never eclipsed .500 and they haven’t been a game under .500 since dropping the first game of the year.

Moves at the trade deadline have opened up some hope for the Lakers. Even with some chemistry pending, L.A. is playing better basketball at an important time of the season. Key victories over the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in recent weeks chipped at the Western Conference Standings.

A win against the Warriors on Sunday will push the Lakers higher up in the standings. However, it will have to be done with the return of Stephen Curry, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes:

Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 3, 2023

The NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals made has been out since Feb. 2 with a lower left leg injury. The Warriors initially struggled without Curry, losing four of their first six without him. However, since losing to the Lakers on Feb. 23, they went on a four-game winning streak and are catching momentum at the right time.

For Lakers fans, this is an all too familiar instance where an injured star player returns once their team faces the Lakers. In a game as important for standings as this one, it’s no surprise if Curry was targeting this date for a return. He was set to be reevaluated by the Warriors last Thursday.

The Lakers have yet to beat the Warriors this season when Curry plays. There is no news about whether Curry will be on a minutes limit or if there are other limitations, however, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Curry is limited since it is his first game back in a month.

In a game as important as this one on Sunday, the Lakers’ hopes of winning take a hit with Curry’s return. L.A. could be with D’Angelo Russell who has been sidelined with an ankle sprain. His return adds a playmaker they desperately need.

Dennis Schroder says Lakers will make 2023 NBA Playoffs

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had a huge 26 points game in a win against the Thunder on Wednesday. At first, it seemed he would have to exit the game after rolling his ankle in the first quarter. But, he stayed in the game and gutted out 37 minutes.

It was a huge win for the Lakers’ playoff dreams, one that Schroder is confident will come true.

“The goal from the beginning of the season was to make the playoffs,” he said. “And I think everybody in this locker room believes it. I believe it, 200%. And I mean, we’re going to make the playoffs.”

