Warriors Vs. Lakers 01/18/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-0 straight up over their last five games and 4-0 against the spread over their last four games. The Lakers will look to stay hot when they host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Los Angeles is going off as an 8.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Warriors are 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS on the road so far this season.

Warriors vs Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers continued their stretch of dominant wins with another in Friday night’s 112-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James led the team on offense with 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, but this was once again another excellent all-around effort on both sides of the court.

The 11-3 SU and 8-6 ATS Lakers rank sixth in the NBA in scoring with 115.4 points per game and third in the NBA in scoring defense allowing only 104.4 points per game; their +11 point differential is the best in the Western Conference by a clear margin over the Los Angeles Clippers in second place at +6.2.

Since going 1-10 SU in their previous 11 games against the Warriors, the Lakers are 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS in their last three games against Golden State per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Stephen Curry went 14-for-23 from the floor and 5-for-11 from 3-point range for 35 points and 11 rebounds last Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets. But it wasn’t enough to lead the Warriors to a win as Golden State dropped its second straight game to fall to 6-6 SU and 5-7 ATS on the season.

Curry is averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, but he isn’t getting much help from the rest of the team. Andrew Wiggins is the only other player on the Warriors averaging more than 12 points per game with his 17.8 per game.

Monday night’s total is set at 226 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in Golden State’s last five games.

Los Angeles had two days off before this game and has two days off before its next one, so time management and fatigue won’t be an issue in this one. The Warriors’ lack of depth figures to be a problem for them against one of the deepest teams in the league.

