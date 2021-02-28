Warriors Vs. Lakers 02/28/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-4 straight up and against the spread over their last five games after snapping a four-game losing streak with a win and cover on Friday night over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers look to win back-to-back games for the first time since February 12 when they host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is a four-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Warriors are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against the Lakers.

Warriors vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Dennis Schroder produced a nice spark for the Lakers in his return to the lineup as he scored 22 points in the team’s 102-93 win over Portland. Los Angeles is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games with Schroder in the lineup compared to an 0-4 SU record without him. LeBron James scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists in the win and looked fresh after having played only 28 minutes in Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a 23-11 SU and 15-19 ATS record. They could jump into second place with a win and a Los Angeles Clippers loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Stephen Curry had 29 points and nine assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points and six rebounds in Golden State’s 130-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. But the most impressive stat line might have been Draymond Green’s as the Warriors power forward recorded 11 points, 12 rebounds and a whopping 19 assists. Green is leading the league in assists in February with 11.3 per game and has 42 assists over the Warriors’ current 3-0 SU and ATS streak.

Sunday night’s total is set at 224.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-1 in Golden State’s last six games on the road.

When these two teams last met in January, Golden State edged out a 115-113 win in Los Angeles as 9-point underdogs. This Sunday’s game should be another competitive one with Schroder back in the mix and the Warriors playing well of late.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.