Warriors Vs. Lakers 05/19/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will try to lock up the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last 15 games, the Lakers are 4-10-1 ATS (how the point spread works).

LeBron James had 25 points and six assists in just 27 minutes of play on Sunday night as the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98 as 9.5-point road favorites. With the victory, the Lakers improved to 5-0 SU over their last five games, but they were unable to avoid this play-in game as the Portland Trail Blazers also won their game on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles enters the play-in tournament at full strength with James back from his ankle injury and Dennis Schroder back from quarantine.

The Lakers earned home court advantage for this play-in game by virtue of their higher record during the regular season. Los Angeles is 21-15 SU and 14-22 ATS at home this season.

Stephen Curry went 9-for-22 from three-point range to finish Sunday night’s 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies with 46 points and nine assists. Curry won the regular season scoring title with 32 points per game and has been remarkable down the stretch averaging 37.2 points per game through 23 games in April and May. With Sunday’s win, the Warriors improved to 6-0 SU and ATS over their last six games.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 4-1 in Golden State’s last five games.

The winner of this play-in game will lock up the seventh seed in the West and face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The loser of this game will take on the winner of tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday for the eighth seed and a first-round series against the Utah Jazz.

A healthy Lakers squad would certainly be a tough challenge to Phoenix or Utah in the first round.

