Warriors Vs. Lakers Preview: Both Teams Shorthanded After Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers return home after a successful Grammy road trip in which they went 5-1 to host the Golden State Warriors. Both LeBron James and Stephen Curry got some big time reinforcements with moves made at the trade deadline, but will have limited rotations as those players aren’t yet able to debut just yet.

Of course the Lakers made the biggest move of the deadline in trading for Luka Doncic, but the team also added a promising young center in Mark Williams. The Warriors, meanwhile, traded for former Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as both teams hope these moves push them towards contender status in a stacked Western Conference.

The Lakers are the hottest they’ve been all season as James continues to play at an unbelievable level in leading this team. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have stepped up to help carry the offense as well, but losing Dalton Knecht further depletes the Lakers’ offensive weapons off the bench.

Gabe Vincent has played better as of late and Jarred Vanderbilt always provides an energy boost with his activity, but the team may need Shake Milton to be a spark as well and give the starters some support offensively.

Obviously Curry is the engine for the Warriors on offense, but he has little help next to him on that end of the court. The Lakers must be careful not to let Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski go off as both are capable of getting scorching hot.

Additionally, the Warriors are one of the better rebounding teams in the league, particularly on the offensive glass. They are one of the top teams in second chance points so the Lakers must put bodies on the Warriors and clear the defensive glass as those offensive rebounds often lead to open looks for Curry and the Warriors other shooters.

The Lakers handled the Warriors the last time these two teams played, but both squads are significantly different now. Even with a limited rotation, the Lakers have had success because they have played together, trusting each other on both ends of the court and with high energy. As long as they continue with that mindset, they have an excellent opportunity to keep the momentum going as they’re set to welcome in their new pieces.

Los Angeles Lakers (29-19) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-25)

Thursday, February 6, 7:00pm PT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Dorian Finney-Smith

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Shake Milton, Christian Koloko

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Buddy Hield

PF: Draymond Green

C: Quentin Post

Key Reserves: Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Jackson Rowe

