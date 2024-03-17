Warriors Vs. Lakers Preview: Crucial Game For Playoff Seeding

The Los Angeles Lakers come into Saturday evening in a playoff-like atmosphere, playing the division rival Golden State Warriors, who are a game back of L.A. in the No. 10 seed.

After losing to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, it is an uphill climb for the Lakers to get out of the Play-In Tournament. However, the goal for them is to clinch the No. 7 or 8 seed to only worry about winning one game and not a win-or-go-home scenario that they find themselves in currently.

This is the third meeting between these two teams, currently tied 1-1 with Golden State winning the last one on Feb. 22. LeBron James did not play in that one, which dampened the Lakers’ sails, as well as being unable to contain Stephen Curry with 32 points and six 3-pointers.

However, this time around, James is suiting up for this colossal matchup at Crypto.com Arena and his co-star Anthony Davis is playing as well after being listed as probable. For the Warriors, Curry missed three straight with an ankle injury but is slated to make his return along with Draymond Green after sitting out their last game with back soreness.

With Golden State at full strength, the Lakers’ defense has to be on high alert and be able to contain Curry this time around. Head coach Steve Kerr’s motion offense presents issues for L.A. as they play drop coverage, allowing the Warriors to get open looks from 3-point range.

On the other side, Davis is going to need to dominate his matchup with Green as it is a size matchup that favors the Lakers big man. The 31-year-old needs to kick start the team’s offense, along with James and D’Angelo Russell, who both experienced offensive struggles in Sacramento.

A similar theme to the Western Conference Semifinals last year, the Lakers ability to control the paint and get to the free throw line will help their chances of winning. If Golden State is able to shoot a high percentage from 3-point land, it is going to be hard to stop.

Los Angeles Lakers (36-31) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-31)

5:30 p.m. PT, March 16, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Jonathan Kuminga

C: Draymond Green

Key Reserves: Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody

