Warriors Vs. Lakers Preview: Preseason Action In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors find themselves in similar positions heading into the 2024-25 season as teams led by veteran superstars trying to figure out the right mix of players and rotations to get back into championship contention. And they are set to square off for the first time this preseason on Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Lakers of course have LeBron James and Anthony Davis while the Warriors are led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but both teams are viewed as fringe championship contenders at best and are using this preseason to see what they have surrounding those stars.

Austin Reaves is back in the lineup for the Lakers after dealing with a minor ankle injury that kept him out of the last preseason game.

The guard looks to get his jumper going as he has struggled, in particular with his 3-point shot, though he has been excellent elsewhere on the court. Reaves’ playmaking while limiting turnovers and ability to get to the foul line have been outstanding this preseason and if he can get his jumper on track it will really help take the Lakers to another level.

Rui Hachimura is also someone the Lakers expect big things from and him settling into his role in JJ Redick’s offense is extremely important. Off the bench, the Lakers’ young players in Max Christie and Dalton Knecht have gotten much of the attention, but point guard Gabe Vincent will also be extremely important to keep an eye on as well.

So far this preseason, Vincent is shooting 60% from the field and 50% from deep while providing the hard-nosed defense Redick is looking for from him off the bench and figures to play a prominent role for the Lakers.

Of course the biggest star in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks was Quincy Olivari, who remains on a training camp deal, but will look to continue to impress and force the Lakers to figure out a way to keep him around.

The Warriors have their own rotation and lineup issues to figure out. Chief among them is who will be starting in the backcourt next to Curry and one of the main candidates, second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, is out in this one as he suffered a broken nose. New additions Buddy Hield and DeAnthony Melton will each get some time next to Curry, who will suit up despite a minor finger issue to see what works best for Steve Kerr and the Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga continues to be someone the Warriors have tabbed to take a step up for them this season so the Lakers will need to lock in on him and ensure he doesn’t have a huge night. The likes of Moses Moody, Kyle Anderson and Gary Payton II will also get plenty of minutes in trying to figure out the wing rotation while Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis battle for center minutes.

The Lakers and Warriors have built a bit of a rivalry over the past few seasons, so the intensity might be a little higher at the outset. But ultimately, both teams will be extremely focused on experimenting with different lineups to figure out what works best before the regular season begins.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-0)

7:00 p.m. PT, October 15, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Max Christie Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: DeAnthony Melton

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Draymond Green

C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Key Reserves: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II

