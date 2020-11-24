Watch: 2020 Lakers Championship Banner Hanging In Practice Facility

At the end of the most unique and unbelievable season in the history of the sport, it was the Los Angeles Lakers who found themselves at the top of the mountain after defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers dominated throughout the regular season, effectively locking up the top seed in the Western Conference before the league was shut down for five months. Then, led by the outstanding play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they would run through the Western Conference before holding off the tough Heat to bring the franchise its 17th title and first since 2010.

Everyone is looking forward to the franchise raising that banner inside Staples Center on opening night, but the deed has already been done within the practice facility. Quinn Cook posted a video showing that the team’s championship banner is already up inside the UCLA Health Training Center, via Bleacher Report:

Lakers already have their new championship banner up at the facility 🔥 (via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/Ds3iTITk2Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2020

The journey for the Lakers was a long and difficult one, but it resulted in the accomplishment that they were seeking from the beginning. James and Davis led the way, but the team got big contributions all year and through the playoffs from the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso and others.

Now the team is focused on defending that championship and trying to repeat and are already making moves towards that goal. The Lakers front office began that process by completing a trade for Dennis Schroder, and followed it by reaching agreements to sign Wesley Matthews and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell.

Lakers waive Quinn Cook

On the eve of free agency beginning, the Lakers waived Cook and will pay $1 million as part of a non-guaranteed contract for the 2020-21 season. Cook played sparingly during his lone year with the team, averaging 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while appearing in 44 games (one start).

