WATCH: Charles Barkley Celebrates Blazers Game 1 Win, Predicts Sweep Over Lakers

As the seeding games went on and Damian Lillard continued with his outstanding performances, many began expecting a first-round series between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Based on their play inside the bubble, most believed that Portland would give the Lakers an extremely tough series and possibly even upset them. But Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley took things even further.

Barkley has never been one to hold his tongue and has no issues going out on a limb with his predictions, but this was one that nobody saw coming. He had already proclaimed that the Blazers would defeat the Lakers in this series, but he took things a step further just before Game 1 began.

On the NBA on TNT pregame show, Barkley predicted that if Portland won Game 1, they would sweep the top-seeded Lakers:

Chuck: “If the Portland Trail Blazers win tonight they’re going to sweep the Lakers.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/KmQJBmLf2P — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 19, 2020

The Trail Blazers made Barkley look good with their 100-93 victory led by Lillard’s 34 points. The Lakers shot terribly from the field and even with LeBron James’ historic night, the team simply crumbled down the stretch.

And with his bold proclamation Barkley was in a celebratory mood following Game 1 and broke out a broom to begin sweeping the floor on the NBA on TNT postgame show:

Chuck brings out the broom after Portland’s win 😂🧹 pic.twitter.com/NrCmtLzsrh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 19, 2020

The idea of the top-seeded Lakers being swept by the Blazers is unbelievable to most. But with the way the Lakers have played inside the bubble it is beginning to seem like an actual possibility albeit a slight one. The team’s offensive woes have plagued them throughout this restart and Portland is playing at a high level.

With no travel happening, the Lakers won’t have to wait too long to try and redeem themselves and make sure that Barkley’s prediction looks foolish. But if they fail again there’s no telling how Barkley will react to a 2-0 Blazers lead.

LeBron Sets triple-double playoff records

Despite a Lakers loss, James made history with his performance in his first playoff game as a Los Angeles Laker. LeBron finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists, becoming the first player in history with a 20-15-15 line in a playoff game.

James also became the second Laker to post a triple-double in his playoff debut with the team, joining Magic Johnson, but is now the only player to post one in his playoff debut for two franchises as he also did so with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The triple-double was the 24th of LeBron’s playoff career, good for second all-time behind Magic’s 30. LeBron’s passing was on full display as he set personal playoff highs in assists with 16, assists in a half with 10, and assists in a quarter with seven.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!