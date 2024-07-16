WATCH: Jaylen Brown Clarifies Criticism Of Bronny At Lakers Summer League
Jaylen Brown, Lakers, Celtics, Las Vegas Summer League
(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers received a lot of criticism when they took Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James, with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After undergoing cardiac arrest in a health scare last summer, Bronny only played limited minutes in his lone season at USC and many feel he is not yet ready for the NBA.

That has shown so far during Summer League as although Bronny’s point-of-attack defense has been solid, he has struggled on the offensive end. In four games in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, James has shot just 7-for-31 from the field and 0-for-15 from 3-point range.

In Monday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics, Bronny finished with two points, three rebounds and one assist on 1-of-5 shooting.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was in the arena sitting courtside rooting on his team and at one point, cameras caught him appearing to criticize Bronny by saying he isn’t a pro player. Brown would later take to social media to clarify his comments:

While Brown is clearly impressed with LeBron James’ longevity, still being in the league to play with his son, and is certainly rooting for Bronny, he didn’t exactly walk back his criticism with the social media post.

Brown is certainly entitled to his opinion, and it will be up to Bronny to silence him and the other critics with his play, which he hasn’t been able to do so far.

Bronny James willing to play at any level

When the Lakers drafted Bronny James, however, they knew it would take time for him to develop after missing out on so many valuable reps last year due to his heart issue.

With that being the case, Bronny is expected to spend a majority of his rookie season at the G League level, which he doesn’t seem opposed to recently saying he is willing to play at any level.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

LeBron James Details Friendship With Rockets’ Carmelo Anthony, If He Recruited Him To Lakers

From high school to what’s now their respective 16th seasons, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will forever be linked as two of the greatest players…

Grantland Ranks Los Angeles Lakers Best Court Design

[new_royalslider id=”312″] Los Angeles Lakers games are an experience unlike any other.…

Lakers Rumors: Some Within Organization Are Skeptical Of Myles Turner’s Fit Next To Anthony Davis

It’s another offseason without celebrating a championship for the Los Angeles Lakers, although the front office has a lot to work with…

Lakers News And Rumors Recap: Coaching Speculation Continues

[new_royalslider id=”279″] With all the coaching speculation, the Lakers still have not…