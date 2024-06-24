Watch: Live Stream Of JJ Redick Introductory Press Conference At Lakers Practice Facility

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially introducing JJ Redick as the franchise’s new head coach in an introductory press conference being held at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California. The press conference will get started at 1:30 pm P.T.

Redick agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers, believed to be in the $8 million per year range. Rob Pelinka and the Buss family should be in attendance as well as Redick will address the media for the first time since the news was reported.

It was a long process in order for the Lakers to ultimately land on Redick, despite him being viewed as one of the favorites from the beginning. The franchise interviewed a number of different candidates with New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego being strongly considered as well.

There was also the very public pursuit of UConn head coach Dan Hurley who ultimately declined the Lakers’ offer, forcing the team to reset and turn back to Redick.

Though he has no coaching experience at any major level, Redick was always very well-respected throughout his 14-year NBA career in all locker rooms he has been in. Additionally he was known as a very intelligent and high-IQ player and is extremely meticulous in the details of everything he does. He is more than willing to put in all of the necessary work to be a successful head coach.

But there is a level of pressure that comes with being head coach of the Lakers that is unlike anything else in the NBA, one that even experienced head coaches might struggle to handle. This is why putting the right staff around Redick is a top priority, and the team is eyeing some former head coaches to help Redick navigate the waters.

Building up the roster will also be of the utmost importance as Redick having the right pieces to work with on the court will be imperative to his success as Lakers coach. The team is looking to get back into championship contention while also preparing for a post-LeBron James world with Anthony Davis as the face of the franchise and the hope is that Redick is the right coach to lead both eras.

How to watch JJ Redick’s Lakers introductory press conference

JJ Redick’s press conference will be broadcasted live on the Lakers’ YouTube page as well as Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum News 1, which is available on channel 1 and on the Spectrum News App.

There should be a ton of questions for Redick as well as Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who has not spoken to the media for months.

