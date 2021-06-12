WATCH: Lonzo Ball Reveals Best Advice LeBron James Gave Him While On Lakers

Most kids that grew up Los Angeles Lakers fans over the last couple of decades idolized Kobe Bryant. That was not the case for Lonzo Ball though as he always made it clear that his favorite player was LeBron James.

Ball’s game is similar to James’ in that he is always looking to pass first and set up his teammates. A year after being drafted second overall by his hometown Lakers, Ball saw his dreams come true by getting to play with his idol as James decided to sign with the team in free agency.

Although their time as teammates was short-lived with Ball being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans a year later as a part of the blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis, those experiences are still something he won’t soon forget.

In a sit-down with Lakers legend Robert Horry and Pelicans teammate Jaxson Hayes called ‘WHO’S INTERVIEWING WHO?’ for UNINTERRUPTED, Ball revealed the advice James gave him while on the Lakers that has stuck with him:

“I think the best advice I got is from Bron so far. He sat me down one time in the locker room, obviously he’s been through everything, he kind of knew all the crazy stuff that I was going through when I got into the league and he told me just ‘keep the main thing the main thing’ and that’s probably stuck with me the most out of anything anyone’s ever told me just because he’s right. Once you take care of what you got to take care of on the court and everything else falls in place. Especially in today’s world, I think all the kids coming in and stuff, all the social media and everyone saying this this and that and everything that’s going on, sometimes it gets away from basketball. And as long as, I think, if you keep hoop first, keep your family first and go from there, that’s really all that matters. So I think that’s the most important thing that I would like to pass down to younger kids coming up. Because it’s only gonna get crazier with all the social media and stuff so for me, just telling them to stay focused and keep the main thing the main thing, I think that’s the best advice I’ve gotten so far.”

Ball and James were both hyped up heavily coming out of high school and eventually into the NBA, so if anyone knows what the former was going through as a young player on the Lakers with a big social following, it’s the latter.

Even though they are no longer teammates, it is clear that Ball and James still have a close relationship. Ball signed with Klutch Sports last year and this fun interview with Horry and Hayes was on James’ media platform UNINTERRUPTED.

