WATCH: Trevor Ariza Works Out At Lakers Practice Facility In Team Gear

Among the most notable faces that were part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ reunion this offseason was Trevor Ariza, who returns after more than a decade away.

Ariza played a key role in helping the Lakers secure a title in 2009. He went on to make his fair share of stops around the NBA before ultimately making his return on a one-year deal.

Lakers fans are relishing in the return of so many familiar faces that have enjoyed championship success in the past. Although the rosters have been prone to significant change over the years, the goal for a championship has always remained the same.

Fans were given their first look at Ariza in the Purple and Gold as he was seen working out at the Lakers’ practice facility, via the team’s official Twitter:

Confirmed: Trevor Ariza looks best in Lakers gear pic.twitter.com/rWYnb47r8R — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 8, 2021

It is safe to say that the video of Ariza has provided fans with a healthy dose of nostalgia. Now more than ever, they are hoping history is set to repeat itself at Staples Center.

Ariza will once again be tasked with playing an integral part of the rotation thanks to his skill set as a 3-and-D on the wing. His championship pedigree with the team and veteran experience will also be a welcome addition to this savvy group.

Much has been said about the overall age of this roster and whether or not it can withstand the grind of a long season. However, players like Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, and Rajon Rondo are confident that the collective experience will help give them an edge down the line.

Ariza opens up on NBA journey and return to Lakers

While the Lakers are well aware of what Ariza brings to the table, it has been quite some time since he last suited up for the Purple and Gold. Not only is he a much more experienced player, but even the circumstances of his arrival are different.

The 36-year-old admits that while much has changed, he is focused on the moment rather than reminiscing on the past.

“I’m a bit different,” Ariza said. “I try not to think about all the times or whatever. I try to live in the moment, so I can continue to focus on what I have to do. If I look back all those years ago, I’m going to realize how long I’ve been doing this and how old I am, so I don’t want to do that right now. I want to just stay in the moment, focus and work on my game. Work on things to help this team win and that’s it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!